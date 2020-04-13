Roma plotting new ways of keeping hold of Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Roma is reportedly keen to keep Henrikh Mkhitaryan on for another season but the Italians cannot afford Arsenal’s asking price.

Mkhitaryan was shipped out on loan to the Italian side in the summer after falling out of favour with Unai Emery.

The Spaniard told him he was surplus to requirements, but he has revived his career in the Italian capital.

He has suffered from injuries this season and that has limited him to just 13 league starts, however, he has impressed in the few games that he has played for the Italian side and they want him for another season.

Roma has been negotiating with Arsenal over his permanent move, but the Gunners want £22 million for the rejuvenated star and that looks too much for the Italians.

Reports from Italy as cited by the Daily Mail are claiming that the Italians are exploring other options at landing him for another season.

The report claims that Roma is considering taking him on loan for yet another season from the Emirates.

He will have just one year left when he returns to the Emirates but Arsenal could consider giving him a new deal so that they can earn some money from his sale.

Mikel Arteta has claimed that the player might have a future at the Emirates but Arsenal would rather cash in.