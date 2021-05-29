Roma prepared to offer Arsenal a midfielder in exchange for Xhaka

Arsenal could get a midfielder in exchange if they eventually decide to sell Granit Xhaka to AS Roma.

The Gunners have plans to add new players to their team this summer, but it isn’t clear if they are prepared to lose a top player like Xhaka.

Jose Mourinho, who has been made the latest manager of AS Roma, has targeted the Swiss midfielder.

The former Spurs boss wants to make them a powerhouse in Italian football again and he is prepared to sign some Premier League players.

Arsenal might be reluctant to allow Xhaka to leave, considering that he is one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men.

However, Roma could offer a player in exchange and he is someone the Gunners might like.

La Gazzetta via Inside Futbol says the Romans are not ruling out including Amadou Diawara in their bid for Xhaka.

The Guinean has been a long-term target of Arsenal and they were keen on him in the summer before they signed Thomas Partey.

Adding him could make the offer for Xhaka enticing and Arsenal might be persuaded to sell him.

Diawara has been injury-prone for some time now and that could be a stumbling block, but it would be interesting to see how this progresses.