Roma prepared to offer Arsenal a midfielder in exchange for Xhaka

Arsenal could get a midfielder in exchange if they eventually decide to sell Granit Xhaka to AS Roma.
The Gunners have plans to add new players to their team this summer, but it isn’t clear if they are prepared to lose a top player like Xhaka.
Jose Mourinho, who has been made the latest manager of AS Roma, has targeted the Swiss midfielder.
The former Spurs boss wants to make them a powerhouse in Italian football again and he is prepared to sign some Premier League players.
Arsenal might be reluctant to allow Xhaka to leave, considering that he is one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted men.
However, Roma could offer a player in exchange and he is someone the Gunners might like.
La Gazzetta via Inside Futbol says the Romans are not ruling out including Amadou Diawara in their bid for Xhaka.
The Guinean has been a long-term target of Arsenal and they were keen on him in the summer before they signed Thomas Partey.
Adding him could make the offer for Xhaka enticing and Arsenal might be persuaded to sell him.
Diawara has been injury-prone for some time now and that could be a stumbling block, but it would be interesting to see how this progresses.
No business with Jose please
We must be one of the worst selling “top” clubs in the last 2 decades.
Our net spend is atrocious! We also hold on too players too long until they have little to no value.
Auba is a perfect example, we should have sold while he was highly valued and replaced him with a younger too striker. Yes hindsight is great but we keep making the same mistakes.
I feel Xhaka this season is better than the previous season and should be sold in excess of £20m anything less is bad business and we should keep him. We are not obligated to sell
What’s with Sterling to arsenal rumours though
Agreed @Adajim. We can get even £25M for Xhaka considering we bought him for £38M and for whatever reason coaches everywhere rate him.
Xhaka for Diawara isn’t good business. I’m of the view, if we can’t find an actual upgrade on Xhaka, he should stay. That includes Bissouma. I feel like if anyone should make room in the squad for Bissouma, it should be Elneny. Not to say Bissouma should replace Elneney on the Bench, he could actually start, but beyond his athleticism, he doesn’t offer the simple ball recycling of Xhaka. I feel like we need an upgrade on Xhaka, but we shouldn’t let him go before we find one.
So if we keep Xhaka, buy Bisoumma and sell Elneny in your example then who would be our main starting midfield? Keeping in mind we all know MA will choose Xhaka to start almost every game.
Partey
Bisoumma
Xhaka
Willock
ESR
exactly what I have been saying. Xhaka might not be a world beater but he was our best CM this season (Yes. He was better than Partey). IMO, Bisouma and Partey are just too similar to play together. Xhaka offers something different.
If we sell Xhaka, can we afford an upgrade. If we could afford the upgrade, will he want to come to Arsenal.
While I don’t want to sell too low nor do I want diawarra, I struggle with arsenal fans sometimes. All I’ve heard is we need to sell Xhaka and move on for years now. For whatever reason, it really hasn’t worked out with him (yes, he was better this season but hardly a world beater). If we can get 20m for him, he needs to go. This team is rotten to the core and that starts with the spine. Time to blow it up and you can’t do that while keeping the nucleus. Don’t get pushed around, he had a nice season and Jose wants him for a reason. 20m, reinvest and best wishes to him on a much needed fresh start
Yes, we want him gone but we want to extract the highest fee for him as everyone does with us!
Xhaka is going nowhere. You heard it here first