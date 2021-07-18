Roma refuse to meet Arsenal’s price for Xhaka – talks in limbo

Since the Euros ended, we have heard virtually nothing about the much-heralded transfer of Granit Xhaka to Roma, and other than my much-maligned opinion that Xhaka would not be leaving Arsenal this summer, the rumours appeared to have dried up.

But the reason for this appears to have been revealed today by CorriereDelloSport, who has proclaimed that Roma still want the Swiss captain, and apparently Xhaka wants Roma, but Mikel Arteta refuses to budge on the asking price of 20 million.

The Italian report says…..

Xhaka wants Roma, but Arsenal does not lower the demands There will be at least three purchases, if all goes as planned in the technical program. The first is obviously Granit Xhaka, who spends his vacation days waiting for the right call from his agent. The story is clear: Xhaka has promised himself to Roma and has made an agreement with Mourinho two months ago, and has also made his wishes to Arsenal. MHe can’t do any more and the rest depends on the clubs. At the moment the agreement is far away, because Rome does not intend to pay 20 million. Xhaka is the director who would complete the midfield, adding intelligence and geometry, perfect for the 4-2-3-1. Tiago Pinto will try to defer the payment, as has already happened with Rui Patricio, to postpone the investment for better times. But on this point it seems that Arsenal do not hear us.

It is very well-known that the Chinese owners of Inter are in serious trouble in the Chinese Stock Market and cannot release any funds for transfers, and like a lot of clubs, are trying to secure loans for incoming players rather than pay cash outright, so they have to be very frugal in the market.

Secondly, Xhaka still has two years remaining on his contract, so Arsenal are under no pressure to let their most consistent midfielder from last season leave, and are just as likely to be able to sell him for a reasonable price next summer.

Of course my personal view is that Xhaka would not want to leave the Gunners at the moment anyway as he would have to cause upheaval to his wife who is looking after a 3-month old baby and a 2 year-old toddler. I doubt she would relish moving to another new country right now…

So, I stick to my conviction that Xhaka is not going anywhere this summer…