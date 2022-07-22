Roma reportedly contacts Arsenal over wantaway midfielder

Lucas Torreira did well while he was on loan at Fiorentina in the last campaign.
Ideally, that should earn him a permanent transfer to the Italian club and they had the option of making that happen for a fee.
However, they never did, and the Uruguayan is now facing an uncertain future at the Emirates.
This has been an issue for Arsenal because he is not in their plans. The Gunners have transfer-listed him and he could return to Serie A.
A new report on Calciomercato.it claims he is one of the players AS Roma is looking at.
Jose Mourinho wants a new midfielder and the Italians have contacted Arsenal to understand their demands.
These are early days, but it means the Gunners could soon offload the former Atletico Madrid loanee from their squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Torreira is one player we must sell in this transfer window. His performances last season suggest that he is a good player, and we cannot allow him to run down his contract.
Making at least 10m euros from him in this transfer window is great and there is a club out there that will pay that amount for his signature.
We just need to find them. The sooner we do that, the better it would be.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Seeing as we’re still looking for competition at right wing, why not test Roma’s resolve with a player plus cash offer for Zaniolo?
I know Spurs just failed with that type of bid, but £30m + Torreira will be way more attractive to them than £25m + Rodon. Zaniolo is a left-footed right winger who would cut-in, would suit Arteta’s inverted wingers setup.
We already have 3 inverted right wingers plus another 3 natural right footers who can play in that position.
Torriera left the USA tour a couple of days ago to return to Italy for “personal “ reasons….., I think something is about to happen with his transfer.
I hope so because we are struggling with the same old names
Why doesnt arteta just play him hes better than most of the current midfielders holding down a place
Apparently he hates the weather and life in England.
Interesting to see Jesus saying that he felt the same when he first arrived to play for City but he stuck it out to play for a top club and he likes it now.
But he arrived from Brazil at 35C to England at -5C and snowing. Personally, having experienced 35C and up lately, I’ll take the snow any day.
no he’s not. Why are people mis-remembering Torreira? He was never good besides for a 2 month period when he first came. As much as people dont like xhaka he is had and shoulders better than Torreira.
I’m of. similar opinion
According to some reports ,Torreira has left our training camp 2 days ago to travel to Italy.