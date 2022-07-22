Roma reportedly contacts Arsenal over wantaway midfielder

Lucas Torreira did well while he was on loan at Fiorentina in the last campaign.

Ideally, that should earn him a permanent transfer to the Italian club and they had the option of making that happen for a fee.

However, they never did, and the Uruguayan is now facing an uncertain future at the Emirates.

This has been an issue for Arsenal because he is not in their plans. The Gunners have transfer-listed him and he could return to Serie A.

A new report on Calciomercato.it claims he is one of the players AS Roma is looking at.

Jose Mourinho wants a new midfielder and the Italians have contacted Arsenal to understand their demands.

These are early days, but it means the Gunners could soon offload the former Atletico Madrid loanee from their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira is one player we must sell in this transfer window. His performances last season suggest that he is a good player, and we cannot allow him to run down his contract.

Making at least 10m euros from him in this transfer window is great and there is a club out there that will pay that amount for his signature.

We just need to find them. The sooner we do that, the better it would be.

