Roma to up Xhaka bid by offering Amadou Diawara as a sweetener

Considering Arsenal’s total lack of midfielders for next season after both Ceballos and Odegaard returned to Real Madrid in the summer, I have still finding it hard to cme to terms with the fact that Mikel Arteta would let Granit Xhaka leave the club as well.

But the rumours won’t go away, and although it appears that Arsenal and Roma cannot agree on the transfer fee, the latest update from Il Romanista is suggesting that Roma are going to offer Amadou Diawarra to Arsenal as a way of sweetening the sale.

The report says (as translated by Google)…

For Xhaka, the situation at first sight could appear to be stalled, with Arsenal asking for a figure between 23 and 25 million and Pinto who seems adamant from 15 . The key to unlocking the impasse can come from the inclusion of a technical counterpart. Amadou Diawara is a welcome name to the Gunners, who have also included Torreira in the list of transferable (returning from the loan to Atletico Madrid, where he has not left indelible traces), in addition to having to make up for the possible departure of the Swiss. The North London club has already followed the Guinean with interest in the recent past and a flashback must be taken into consideration.

This could give Arteta food for thought as the Guinean is only 23 and is a defensive midfielder. Covid and injuries has curtailed his first team chances at Roma and he could be keen to make a new start in the Premier League.

And being another defensive midfielder, he could be exactly what we need at the moment…