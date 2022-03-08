Roma wants to hijack Arsenal’s move for Youssef En-Nesyri

Youssef En-Nesyri is a long-term target of Arsenal, but he could join another club in the summer.

The Moroccan was in top form for Sevilla last season, and that caught the attention of Arsenal.

He was among the list of strikers the Gunners targeted in the summer transfer window.

However, he wanted to remain in Seville and has struggled to recapture his best form in this campaign.

Yet, he is still attracting the attention of top European clubs who remain in the running to land him.

Todofichajes claims AS Roma is his latest suitor, and Jose Mourinho’s side is serious about signing him.

Despite interest from Arsenal, the Italians are confident that they will win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

En-Nesyri has been on our radar for some time now, but is he worth pursuing?

The striker has been one of the finest in Spain and will have time to prove he is worth the hype.

However, his underwhelming performance in this campaign should be a sign that he is not quite consistent enough yet.

We have several strikers on our shortlist, and it is probably better to look at another target with a more consistent goal-scoring record.