Romano admits Arsenal will struggle to sign Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz has become a tough player to sign for Arsenal after Aston Villa secured a place in next season’s Champions League.

The midfielder was very close to moving to Arsenal in 2022, but Villa rejected the Gunners’ offers to keep their main man in their squad for another season.

He has remained an ever-present member of their team, and his performance contributed to their finishing inside the top four this season.

Villa is preparing to play in the Champions League next term, and they know they must keep their best players if they want to make an impression in the competition.

This makes it hard for clubs to sign their players, including Arsenal, which had been hopeful they would sign Luiz in the next transfer window.

The midfielder might be open to the transfer, but that does not matter because Fabrizio Romano insists it will be difficult for Arsenal to convince Villa to sell.

“There are several players in the list. One player they’ve always appreciated is Douglas Luiz, but negotiating with Villa is never easy,” he said on JD Football.

Luiz is Villa’s midfield lynchpin, and if they are serious about doing well in Europe next term, they will keep him in their group.

