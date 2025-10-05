Romano: ‘Arsenal really believe they won the jackpot by signing Cristhian Mosquera’

The impact of Arsenal’s brilliant summer transfer window has been evident.

The Gunners sit top of the league, a point clear of defending champions Liverpool.

Viktor Gyokeres has added a fresh dimension to Arsenal’s attack, while Noni Madueke, before picking up his injury, was giving left-backs sleepless nights.

Eberechi Eze has dazzled in the centre, unlocking a layer of final-third creativity few realised existed in this Arsenal team.

And Martin Zubimendi? A transfer masterstroke. In and out of possession, the Spaniard has transformed Arsenal’s midfield, orchestrating play like the conductor he is.

Then there is Cristhian Mosquera. The young Spaniard has been so assured that he is the only player to fill William Saliba’s role without making Gooners miss the Frenchman.

Fans already rate the Arsenal’s signing highly, and inside the club, they believe they have hit the jackpot.

Jackpot won

Speaking on his podcast about the revelations from Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano said:

“Arsenal really believe they won the jackpot by signing Cristhian Mosquera.

“Because signing a player like Mosquera for £15 million, £14-15 million, it is a really fantastic opportunity they got on the market to get a top centre-back – very fast, physical, with big potential, super young. These kinds of opportunities are very difficult to find on the market nowadays.”

Defensive solidity pays off

At first, the Mosquera deal may have raised eyebrows. Given Arsenal’s defensive strength, some questioned why they reinforced the backline instead of targeting areas like the left wing.

But some transfer opportunities, like Mosquera, are too good to pass up.

As the Gunners enjoy a flying start to the season, conceding just three goals in all competitions, their defence deserves admiration. And it is a backline now fortified by Mosquera.

For Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta, that is a jackpot well and truly won.

Daniel O

