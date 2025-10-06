Romano: Arsenal’s faith in Raya cost them rising La Liga star goalkeeper

Gooners have now been told why Arsenal failed to land one of Spain’s rising goalkeeping talents, Joan Garcia.

Garcia had long been on Arsenal’s radar. Back in 2024, the Gunners made a move to sign him, but talks collapsed when Espanyol refused to negotiate below the goalkeeper’s €30 million release clause. Instead, Arsenal brought in Neto on loan.

When the summer transfer window arrived, the Gunners reignited their interest in the young Spaniard. We now know they did not get the deal over the line, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Barcelona ultimately won the transfer race. Romano confirmed Arsenal were genuinely keen on Garcia and, this time, were even prepared to trigger his release clause.

Raya preferred

As Romano explained, “Arsenal absolutely trusted David Raya. So, to sign Joan Garcia was probably going to mean sending him on loan to another club, not signing him to be the starting goalkeeper immediately.

“For Barcelona, obviously, it was different. Joan Garcia was a starter and would remain in the same city, in the same league, a Spanish player…

“And so for Barça, the deal was easier.”

Garcia’s decision makes sense. Had Arsenal offered him a central role in their project, he may have favoured a move to North London.

Barcelona’s appeal and Arsenal’s current stability

With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, players want regular minutes, and if you can get that at Barcelona, it is no surprise you choose them.

In the end, Arsenal signed Kepa Arrizabalaga, while David Raya has continued to shine between the sticks. The Gunners may have missed out on a promising prospect like Garcia, but having conceded just three goals so far this season, their goalkeeping department remains one they can trust.

