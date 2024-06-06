Romano confirms Arsenal approach for reasonably-priced top Premier League midfielder

In the end, Arsenal may be unable to finalise the expensive deals for midfield targets like Joao Neves, Bruno Guimaraes, and Douglas Luiz. And they also may realise they won’t be able to persuade an affordable top target like Martin Zubimendi to join, as he doesn’t find the prospect of being a Gunner particularly appealing.

However, they may still just have to recruit a capable midfielder, given the departures of Mohammed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Charlie Patino, and Thomas Partey (who may still stay). That said, they may have no choice but to think outside the box in their hunt for a top midfielder.

Many could be asking why don’t Arsenal try to sign Everton’s Amadou Onana? Now today, according to Fabrizio on GiveMeSport, he has revealed that the Gunners have indeed made contact with my choice: “They had some contact, yes, in terms of being informed on the players’ situation, but it’s not the proper negotiation to the club yet.

“I think Arsenal has several names in that list for the midfield. Onana is appreciated by many, many clubs in England.”

The Everton midfielder has been rumoured to be on the Gunners radar since his time at Lille. The 22-year-old’s personality of never backing down and daring to go the distance sets him apart from other young midfielders. His commanding presence and technical ability set him apart from other midfielders. He is a high-quality 6/8 hybrid, and his ability to carry the ball at his feet in various game conditions aids his progression up the pitch. His ability to intercept and press forward can transform the Gunners’ midfield.

Fun fact: he’s nearly never injured, and his track record demonstrates how his presence always makes a difference in the games he plays. If Arsenal sign him, the concern about replacing Thomas Partey in Arteta’s project will undoubtedly go unnoticed.

Arsenal reportedly reached out to Onana about him joining them last winter; the move never materialised, but don’t you think they wouldn’t have done so unless they believed he would be a good fit for them? He is, and for £50 million, he might join Arsenal, where Arteta will decide whether to play him at No. 8 or No. 6.

