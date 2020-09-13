Arsenal News Gooner News

Romano confirms Arsenal exit as ‘completed’ but fans won’t be happy

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal’s FA Cup and Community Shield hero Emiliano Martinez has ‘completed’ a move to join Aston Villa.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was believed to be keen on keeping both of his first-team goalkeepers, in order to bring competition to every area of the side, but despite being picked over Bernd Leno for the Shield win over Liverpool two weeks ago, Martinez has decided to leave the club.

Fabrizio Romano has become the inside track on all comings and goings recently, and he has broken the story to his followers, and despite no official confirmation, there is little doubt over his credibility.

The Argentine shotstopper made it clear that he wanted guarantees over his playing time as he targets earning a call-up to his international side this term, something which doesn’t appear to have happened.

Martinez will now join the Midland club and will have to fend off Tom Heaton for the number one jersey, although he is injured at present.

Romano also adds that Aston Villa are in talks over a deal to Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, whilst Arsenal are working hard to raise funds in their bid to sign one of Houssem Aouar or Thomas Partey.

The journalist names Lucas Torreira as one of those who we are trying to move on, while we will also likely add another keeper to our ranks following the departure of Emi.

David Raya looks likely to be just that man, with the Brentford keeper having been excluded from the first team squad recently, and with the Telegraph’s SamJDean claiming he has told the club of his intention to join Arsenal.

Will Arsenal regret allowing Martinez to leave?

Patrick

  1. Eddie says:
    September 13, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    “And Arsenal keep working to sell players [Torreira too] and then will try again for a top midfielder [Aouar *and Thomas] ”

    There, corrected.
    Brentford ain’t interested, Iceland’s goalkeeper is who we’re currently negotiating for

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    September 13, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    He’s not the first we’ve been disappointed at letting go and he certainly won’t be the last!
    AFC goes on….

    Reply
  3. Maxis says:
    September 13, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Surely, some fans won’t be happy. But there are others who have accepted the reality of things and already moved on.

    If Arsenal can land Aouar and Partey while moving out the redundant players, that would be a very successful transfer window for me (despite the loss of Emi).

    Reply
  4. Dan kit says:
    September 13, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Again 10 years as a number 2 or 3 and the fans are disappointed because he had a good 6months ,hopefully with these funds they will be put straight into the transfer pot for strengthening actual positions we need (hopefully midfield ).
    We do t need 2 quality keepers no team does ,we have macey who again is a good backup if anything does happen to Leno .

    Reply
  5. dhoni says:
    September 13, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    we can now move in for Aouar and if time and money is on our side partey

    Reply
  6. dhoni says:
    September 13, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    BTW am new but being following the site for a long time now

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      September 13, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      👍👍

      Reply

