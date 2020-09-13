Romano confirms Arsenal exit as ‘completed’ but fans won’t be happy

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal’s FA Cup and Community Shield hero Emiliano Martinez has ‘completed’ a move to join Aston Villa.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was believed to be keen on keeping both of his first-team goalkeepers, in order to bring competition to every area of the side, but despite being picked over Bernd Leno for the Shield win over Liverpool two weeks ago, Martinez has decided to leave the club.

Fabrizio Romano has become the inside track on all comings and goings recently, and he has broken the story to his followers, and despite no official confirmation, there is little doubt over his credibility.

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal – contract signed until June 2024. Talks on with Werder for Milot Rashica.

And Arsenal keep working to sell players [Torreira too] and then will try again for a top midfielder [Aouar or Thomas] 🛑 #AFC #AVFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2020

The Argentine shotstopper made it clear that he wanted guarantees over his playing time as he targets earning a call-up to his international side this term, something which doesn’t appear to have happened.

Martinez will now join the Midland club and will have to fend off Tom Heaton for the number one jersey, although he is injured at present.

Romano also adds that Aston Villa are in talks over a deal to Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen, whilst Arsenal are working hard to raise funds in their bid to sign one of Houssem Aouar or Thomas Partey.

The journalist names Lucas Torreira as one of those who we are trying to move on, while we will also likely add another keeper to our ranks following the departure of Emi.

David Raya looks likely to be just that man, with the Brentford keeper having been excluded from the first team squad recently, and with the Telegraph’s SamJDean claiming he has told the club of his intention to join Arsenal.

Arsenal are still struggling to make any progress in the pursuit of David Raya. Brentford are currently not even willing to negotiate — they are very insistent that he’s simply not for sale. Raya is open to #AFC move and I understand he has told Brentford how he feels. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) September 7, 2020

Will Arsenal regret allowing Martinez to leave?

Patrick