Fabrizio Romano has claimed that it has ‘always been priority’ to orchestrate a new long-term deal with Bukayo Saka this summer, and with the Arsenal wonderkid happy in his current setting there is no reason to believe that an agreement wouldn’t be reached.
The 20 year-old was named Arsenal Player of the Year for a second successive seaso, despite his young age, and it is no surprise to hear that some rival clubs have been showing an interest in his signature.
There is no reason to be worried about a potential departure however with the club not only working on tying him down to a new long-term deal, but with the player ‘happy’ with our current project.
Bukayo Saka’s contract extension has always been priority for Arsenal, talks are still ongoing with his agent in order to reach full agreement on long term deal. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
Saka’s happy with Arsenal project, discussing on salary details. pic.twitter.com/v7p0FE8OUs
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022
There is a lot to feel positive about in north London. The club has undergone a huge rebuild since the arrival of Mikel Arteta at the helm, and Saka has very-much been central to a lot of the positivity that has been happening. While I haven’t been worried about our young star leaving the club, with just two years remaining on his current contract, there would be cause for concern if he was allowed to reach the final 18 months of his playing deal, while he deserves a pay increase to bring him in line with his squad status also.
Patrick, if we don’t qualify for the CL this coming season, I would be very worried about Xaka, ESR, Gabriel, Saliba and Martinelli having their heads turned by the likes of city, pool and chelsea.
He is missing out on a lot of deserved money the longer he waits. If he doesn’t sign this summer, i cant see him signing in the future. Either get him signed or sold, dont dilly dally and devalue another player.
I would imagine his agent will be demanding north of 200k a week .
POTY twice and top scorer this season only 2 years remaining on his contract ,he holds a very strong hand .
If Nketiah is worth the reported £100k a week, what on earth must the five players I listed above be worth?
Such a ridiculous salary, especially after having to deal with the Ozil / Aubameyang debacle…. Will our club EVER learn?
Getting rid of high earners is fine but they will
eventually be replaced ,top players dammed top dollar it won’t long till we have to pay someone 300k+a week again and if we don’t it means we won’t be competing in the league .
He is 20years old, he can sign a new deal with an agreement in place if we are not back into the Champions league then we accept a huge £120m+ if he is still on fire like he has been and probally will get so much better playing week in and week out and not rotationally but a guanteed starter when fit.
He would add 3 years to the deal, 5 year deal left with a pay rise and option to a further pay rise on performance basis. Starting every week helps his International spot also.
He has plenty of time to make the big move IF he needs to and the club can’t match his ambitions. If we can match it we have a player who may want to stay if we are winning titles and rightly so.
Get the deal done ASAP along with a couple of others. Get the players who want to leave gone and make way for the last few signings to get ready for the new season.
Bellerin, AMN, Leno, Pepe, Nelson, Lucas possibly leaving and maybe Zinchenko & Teiliamans incoming… could lead to Xhaka leaving soon enough also as Vieria looks like a baller in the middle!