Fabrizio Romano has claimed that it has ‘always been priority’ to orchestrate a new long-term deal with Bukayo Saka this summer, and with the Arsenal wonderkid happy in his current setting there is no reason to believe that an agreement wouldn’t be reached.

The 20 year-old was named Arsenal Player of the Year for a second successive seaso, despite his young age, and it is no surprise to hear that some rival clubs have been showing an interest in his signature.

There is no reason to be worried about a potential departure however with the club not only working on tying him down to a new long-term deal, but with the player ‘happy’ with our current project.

Bukayo Saka’s contract extension has always been priority for Arsenal, talks are still ongoing with his agent in order to reach full agreement on long term deal. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Saka’s happy with Arsenal project, discussing on salary details. pic.twitter.com/v7p0FE8OUs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

There is a lot to feel positive about in north London. The club has undergone a huge rebuild since the arrival of Mikel Arteta at the helm, and Saka has very-much been central to a lot of the positivity that has been happening. While I haven’t been worried about our young star leaving the club, with just two years remaining on his current contract, there would be cause for concern if he was allowed to reach the final 18 months of his playing deal, while he deserves a pay increase to bring him in line with his squad status also.

Patrick