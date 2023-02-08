Romano confirms PL clubs wanted Arsenal’s talent in the summer

Folarin Balogun struggled when he played for Middlesbrough on loan in the second half of last season and the striker did not seem appealing to many clubs in the previous summer transfer window.

However, Reims took a chance on the Englishman and added him to their squad on loan at the start of this season and that decision has paid off remarkably.

The striker has now outscored Everyone in Ligue 1 and is one of the hottest young players around Europe right now.

As he shines, many clubs wish they had moved for the youngster, including two unnamed Premier League clubs whom Fabrizio Romano claims were interested in a move for him.

He writes in his Caught Offisde column:

“Arsenal never thought of Balogun back in January, they wanted to protect him as Reims loan has been an excellent decision. Some Italian clubs wanted Balogun in July and also two Premier League clubs and Borussia Monchengladbach, but France was the best option. Arsenal will decide his future in May/June, not now”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun was definitely not as hot as this in the summer and the clubs who wanted to add the youngster to their squad in the Premier League wouldn’t have made him a starter if a deal had been successful.

