Romano confirms player is leaving Arsenal after failing to agree on a new deal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal this summer after failing to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the club.

Partey had a strong finish to last season, managing to stay fit and putting in consistently impressive performances in midfield. His contributions helped Arsenal maintain their challenge at the top of the Premier League table and convinced many fans, as well as Mikel Arteta, that he still had much to offer.

Arsenal wanted to keep him for another season

Due to his improved form, Arsenal made the decision to offer him a new contract for another year. Arteta was one of the main voices advocating for Partey’s renewal and expressed a clear desire to keep working with the Ghanaian midfielder. The club initiated talks with the player’s representatives and hoped for a swift resolution.

However, after several weeks of discussions, it became clear that the two sides could not come to terms. According to Romano’s report via X, Arsenal and Partey have now ended contract talks, and he will leave the club once his current deal expires.

Partey’s departure opens the door for new signings

Partey’s exit means Arsenal will lose a player who, when fully fit, brought control and experience to their midfield. Yet the club is not willing to compromise on its contract policies or wage structure. This measured approach reflects Arsenal’s long-term strategy of maintaining financial discipline while building a squad that can compete at the highest level.

While losing a player of Partey’s quality is never ideal, Arsenal believes they have options and will move decisively to strengthen the position. With names like Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz linked, the Gunners are already planning their midfield rebuild.

Partey’s time at Arsenal has had ups and downs, but his final season reminded everyone of the quality he can bring. His departure will be felt, but Arsenal will aim to find the right profile to replace him without overextending themselves financially.

The club is expected to officially confirm his exit in the coming days.

