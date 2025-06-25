Romano confirms player is leaving Arsenal after failing to agree on a new deal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal this summer after failing to reach an agreement over a contract extension with the club.
Partey had a strong finish to last season, managing to stay fit and putting in consistently impressive performances in midfield. His contributions helped Arsenal maintain their challenge at the top of the Premier League table and convinced many fans, as well as Mikel Arteta, that he still had much to offer.
Arsenal wanted to keep him for another season
Due to his improved form, Arsenal made the decision to offer him a new contract for another year. Arteta was one of the main voices advocating for Partey’s renewal and expressed a clear desire to keep working with the Ghanaian midfielder. The club initiated talks with the player’s representatives and hoped for a swift resolution.
However, after several weeks of discussions, it became clear that the two sides could not come to terms. According to Romano’s report via X, Arsenal and Partey have now ended contract talks, and he will leave the club once his current deal expires.
Partey’s departure opens the door for new signings
Partey’s exit means Arsenal will lose a player who, when fully fit, brought control and experience to their midfield. Yet the club is not willing to compromise on its contract policies or wage structure. This measured approach reflects Arsenal’s long-term strategy of maintaining financial discipline while building a squad that can compete at the highest level.
While losing a player of Partey’s quality is never ideal, Arsenal believes they have options and will move decisively to strengthen the position. With names like Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz linked, the Gunners are already planning their midfield rebuild.
Partey’s time at Arsenal has had ups and downs, but his final season reminded everyone of the quality he can bring. His departure will be felt, but Arsenal will aim to find the right profile to replace him without overextending themselves financially.
The club is expected to officially confirm his exit in the coming days.
Seems we’ve just bid £10m for 31 year old Nørgaard to replace 32 year old Partey. Transfer fees and wages inclusive, we might have been better off keeping Partey.
Why would he accept a one year contract and on reduced wages when he’as in line for probably the final contract of his career? I was surprised at how easily some of us called him greedy and wanted him to accept what he’s given or walk.
And he’s leaving us without winning any accolade (trophy) to remember him for. All the best to him.
Spot on!
Financially we might actually be better off replacing him, and would any of us be surprised if Partey missed at least a few months next season?
More look at it that Zubimendi is replacing Partey and Norgarrd would replace Jorgeinhio as squad player
Indeed. The only reason pundits were saying Zubi was replacing Jorginho was that Jorginho was known to be leaving at the time.
I don’t call him greedy, but on the other hand Arsenal clearly didn’t think he’d be best value by retaining him longer (on his current terms, anyway). Overall, the right decision in my opinion.
Good luck to him as you say. Unfortunately, he’s far alone in leaving Arsenal without any trophy to remember him by, which is pretty sad all round really.
* from alone
Quality player when fit, but injured too often!
I am honestly not that bothered he’s going. It’s easy to forget that our best league campaign so far was basically without Partey. In the 23/24 season he only made 14 league appearances, and he wasn’t even match fit for at least one third of those games.
Yep. As you say, excellent player, when fit, of course. But things inevitably change.
We have Zubimendi incoming for Partey’s role.
Sell Partey for ~15-20m. Get Nørgaard for ~10m in the Jorginho role. Give MLS minutes there over the course of the season.
Spend elsewhere in the squad this summer – we have bigger issues to deal with.
Not a surprise really. It’s doubtful he wanted to take a pay cut (from his reported £10.5m a year currently) and Arsenal almost certainly wouldn’t have wanted to pay that for a 32-year-old with a history of injury problems.
If Arsenal sign Nørgaard then at 31 he’d be an experienced stopgap, but presumably cheaper overall than Partey.
Exactly – we also have MLS who can play there and may be headed there more often in the future, let’s not forget. If we do go for Nørgaard, it’s a pretty smart move budget-wise. Alternatives like Luiz, who is technically more of a CM, are 3x the price.
Again, if so, it would suggest to me that they were considering other potential acquisitions… like… Hato?
We will miss him and Norgard is not the answer. We obviously didn’t offer enough.