Romano confirms that Arsenal has forced AC Milan to abandon chasing Kiwior

Arsenal’s firm stance that Jakub Kiwior is not available for transfer in January has led AC Milan to shift their attention elsewhere, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Milan, in need of new defenders, had considered the possibility of signing Kiwior on loan, given his limited playing time at Arsenal.

However, the Gunners have no intention of parting with any squad members as they compete for the Premier League title. Maintaining strong squad depth is crucial for a sustained title challenge, and Arsenal is committed to retaining a solid squad throughout the season.

The Gunners view Kiwior as an important option for times when they cannot rely on their key players, emphasising the significance of a robust squad in their pursuit of success.

“AC Milan will sign a new centre-back, for sure. And Kiwior is one of the names in the list,” Romano tells Sempre Milan.

“The point is that Arsenal are currently not keen on letting him go on loan. Milan can only proceed with a loan deal. That’s why they are now considering other targets.”

Milan knew how good Kiwior was in Serie A and he will thrive for any club that hands him enough game time.

However, the defender is also an important player for us and we cannot lose him at the midway point of such an important season.

