Romano delivers an update on Arsenal managerial target

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the future of Arsenal managerial target, Antonio Conte and says the former Chelsea boss will not return to work until next season.

Arsenal has trusted Mikel Arteta to rebuild their club since the end of 2019 and they have backed him in the last few transfer windows.

The Spaniard knows he is in his last chance salon and a poor 2021/2022 campaign could get him the sack.

Tuttomercatoweb reported earlier this month that the Gunners have contacted the former Chelsea boss to become their new manager.

The Gunners were on a poor run of form losing their opening three league matches before getting back to winning ways.

Conte reportedly had not given them a positive response.

Arteta’s team has since hit a good run of form with three consecutive wins in all competitions.

Conte remains a more accomplished manager than Arteta and he is one that will almost guarantee a return to success for Arsenal.

However, Romano revealed via a Twitter post that the Italian is looking to take the year off and will return to management next season if the right opportunity is available.

The transfer insider tweeted: “Andrea Pirlo has not received any call from Barcelona to replace Ronald Koeman. Antonio Conte is currently planning to be back next season with a new project, if nothing big happens with top club official calls.”