Romano delivers an update on Arsenal’s interest in Southampton man

Arsenal was recently named as one of the clubs interested in adding Romeo Lavia to their squad at the end of this season following his fine term at Southampton.

The youngster only moved to the Saints from Manchester City in the summer and has been one of their key players.

Many clubs are paying attention to his fast growth at the PL team and he might change clubs in the summer.

Soton is a selling club and if they are relegated at the end of this season, most of their players will leave.

Lavia is seen as one man who might be on the move and Fabrizio Romano has now addressed the players’ future as Arsenal rumours continue.

The transfer insider said in his exclusive column on Caughtoffside:

“Nothing has changed for Romeo Lavia, at the moment.

“It’s normal to see big clubs linked because he’s a top talent but there’s nothing concrete at this stage.

“It’s fair to remember that Man City have £40m buy back clause for Lavia, so value has to be higher for sure.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is a top talent and that is clear to see when we watch him play in the league.

At 19, the Belgian is just starting his footballing career and will definitely become one of the top players in his position in the league not so far from now.

If he is a target, we must pursue the interest as he might be cheaper than what we wanted to spend on Moises Caicedo in the last transfer window.

