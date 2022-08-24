Romano delivers an update on the future of Arsenal man

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the future of Nicolas Pepe as Arsenal tries to offload the winger.

The Ivorian has struggled since he moved to the Emirates and the Gunners have been looking to get the best from him.

However, Mikel Arteta seems to have completely given up on the ex-Lille player ever becoming better, and the winger hardly makes the team.

Arsenal is in the mood to spend some money, and they are lining up a replacement for him.

However, Pepe has to leave, and he doesn’t have many clubs willing to bet on him.

The French club Nice is his main suitor now and they are looking to add him to their squad on loan before this window closes.

Both parties have been in talks with each other, and it seems to make progress.

Romano has now delivered an update on that. He tweeted:

“Negotiations ongoing between OGC Nice and Arsenal for Nicolas Pépé – been told buy option currently not included, could be simple loan until June 2023 but all parties in talks, it’s still open.

“Optimism also on clubs side, but Pépé’s salary is being discussed.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has done an excellent job in offloading the deadwood he met at the Emirates, and Pepe is one of the few left.

The winger has not been good enough, and he has to leave the Emirates in this transfer window so that we can have only players that are making contributions.

