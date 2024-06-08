Romano delivers fresh update on Sesko’s stance after Arsenal sent him proposal

Benjamin Sesko is currently receiving significant attention from numerous clubs, including Arsenal, who have extended an offer for his services.

The Slovenian striker has made a name for himself as one of the top young talents in football and has been in excellent form for RB Leipzig.

Leipzig is keen on retaining Sesko, recognising their good fortune in having him within their ranks and is determined to keep him beyond this summer.

Arsenal, in need of a new goalscorer, views Sesko as an ideal fit for their team.

However, they face stiff competition as many other clubs are also eager to secure Sesko’s signature, making the battle for his services highly competitive.

Fabrizio Romano has now delivered an update on his future and said exclusively on Caught Offside:

“Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal have presented their projects and all three clubs are waiting to hear from Benjamin Sesko.

“They all have different projects, different ideas, a different vision and obviously different plans as well as different kinds of proposals in terms of salary.

“I can guarantee to you that, as of today, Benjamin Sesko has still not decided where he will go, but he had some contacts with the clubs to understand about the projects and he will decide in the crucial days ahead.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko would not be an easy target to sign, but we can win the race for his signature if we present him with the most convincing proposal.

