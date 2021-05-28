Romano delivers interesting Arsenal transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an interesting update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Emi Buendia.

The Argentinean has emerged as a top transfer target for the Gunners ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

He was in solid form for Norwich City last season as they earned a return to the Premier League.

His fine performances for them earned him the Championship Player of the Season award and he may have played his last game for the Canaries.

Martin Odegaard has returned to Real Madrid after spending the second half of the season at Arsenal.

The Gunners remain interested in signing him on a permanent transfer, however, they will struggle to achieve that.

They have made Buendia an alternative target and Romano says the rumours of his proposed move to the Emirates are true.

The Italian spoke about the deal and confirmed that the Gunners want to sign him and they have already opened talks with him over a potential summer transfer.

Romano said, on his Here We Go Podcast: “Now they have reopened talks with the agent of Buendia, so he’s one of the options for Arsenal. Let’s see what happens in the next weeks.”

If Arsenal lands him, it will likely end their efforts at making a permanent move for Odegaard.