Romano delivers new Gyokeres update that Arsenal fans might not like

Arsenal are intensifying efforts to secure the signing of Viktor Gyökeres in the current transfer window, with the Swedish striker prioritising a move to the Emirates. Widely regarded as one of the most consistent forwards in world football over the past two seasons, Gyökeres has played a pivotal role in Sporting Club’s recent success, helping them to secure back-to-back league titles.

The Portuguese club have greatly benefited from his prolific performances, but the player now feels it is time to take the next step in his career. Gyökeres has identified Arsenal as his preferred destination and has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Gunners. Notably, he is understood to have forfeited €2 million in wages at Sporting in order to facilitate the transfer.

Negotiations Ongoing Between Arsenal and Sporting

Despite the progress in personal terms, an agreement between the two clubs is yet to be finalised. According to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed update on the state of negotiations between Arsenal and Sporting.

He stated, “There was a new contact last night between Arsenal and Sporting to try to accelerate and close the deal on the transfer fee package, and so club to club with Sporting, but Sporting and their president, Frederico Varandas are still not accepting the final details of the proposal made by Arsenal.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s over, but obviously, I don’t want to give you a feeling of a negative update, but it’s part of the negotiation. So yesterday, there was a new club-to-club contact, and Sporting are insisting on €70m fixed fee, while Arsenal were starting at €65m plus add-ons. Sporting want €76m, so that’s the position of the club.”

Arsenal Remain Committed to Completing the Deal

Gyökeres remains a top priority for Arsenal, and given his quality and recent form, the club are fully aware that completing the transfer will not be straightforward. Patience may be required as the two sides continue negotiations, but Arsenal remain determined to finalise a deal that brings the highly rated forward to north London.

The Gunners’ pursuit of Gyökeres underscores their intent to strengthen significantly ahead of the new season, and the outcome of these talks could play a key role in shaping their campaign.

