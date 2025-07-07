Romano dismisses Martinelli to Al Nassr rumours

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has clarified that claims linking Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are “wide of the mark”. In a single decisive tweet, Romano stated:

❌ “Understand reports about Gabriel Martinelli and Al Nassr are currently wide of mark. No talks taking place with Saudi Pro …”

This rebuttal directly contradicts circulating rumours suggesting that Martinelli, a key player for the Gunners, was negotiating a summer switch to the Middle East.

Martinelli recently put on a masterclass while on international duty. If you were watching Martinelli for the first time during Brazil’s clash with Paraguay, you couldn’t help but ask: where has this talent been hiding? The Arsenal winger embodied everything fans expect from Brazilian football, fluid, instinctive, and electrifying. But, can Arsenal create the conditions to unleash Martinelli’s full potential next season?

No negotiations underway

Romano’s denial leaves little room for doubt. The absence of any discussions indicates that Arsenal are not considering a sale, and Martinelli has not registered interest in a transfer to Al Nassr. With no Saudi club reaching out, speculation about Martinelli’s imminent departure appear unfounded and unsupported by credible sources.

Martinelli remains central to Arsenal’s plans

Martinelli’s importance to Mikel Arteta’s side is well‑documented. Over the past two seasons, the winger has been vital to Arsenal’s attack, contributing consistently with goals and assists. Only recently, rumours circulated suggesting Arsenal might consider off‑loading a forward if funds were needed to finance a marquee deal elsewhere. Romano’s assertion removes Martinelli from that conversation entirely.

From a strategic point of view, the club’s current priorities are focussed on strengthening the squad rather than letting key talent depart. With Martinelli firmly on board, attention can safely remain on new targets like Rodrygo, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze, and securing depth positions.

Romano, whose track record for accurate transfer news is highly respected, has categorically ruled out the talks which gives strong confidence that Martinelli will remain part of the Arsenal first team next season. Phew!

A bit of good news for us Gooners?

Sam P

