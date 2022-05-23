Fabrizio Romano has refuted claims that Everton’s Moise Kean has been offered to Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners finished the season with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette vying for the central striker role in their side, but with both set to become free agents in the coming weeks, our need for reinforcements in the role will become a matter of urgency.

Last week it was reported that Kean had been offered to us, but Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that those reports are simply untrue.

“Despite reports to the contrary, Moise Kean was not offered to Arsenal,” he said.

“The Gunners remain focused on signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City; but Kean could leave Juventus in the summer, the club is already looking for a solution.”

I personally don’t see why we would entertain any deal even if we were offered the chance to sign him. His season back in Turin with Juventus has given very little food for thought, while his spell in the Premier League with Everton was also disappointing.

His time with Paris Saint-Germain on loan last season was reasonable, but I could probably score a hatful of goals in their star-studded side given the opportunity and I think France may well be better suited for his next move.

I’d personally rather hear that we have persuaded Eddie Nketiah to sign a new deal with the club, whilst signing a more proven option to rival him in attack.

Do you believe Kean is better than young Eddie?

Patrick