Romano drops bombshell that Xhaka is leaving Arsenal – Who will replace him?

We are seeing the last of Granit Xhaka as a gunner. Multiple reports suggest the Swiss international is set to leave Arsenal this summer We’ve already had our say on why it would be bad for Xhaka to leave, but even so, we now have to see how the club moves on from him.

Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. No negotiations over new deal and plan to part ways in June. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign him — €15m fee. Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four year deal — June 2027. pic.twitter.com/0MlyJwNwhm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

I bet these 3 players (mentioned below) could come in and play the number 8 role that Xhaka has been playing alongside Martin Odegaard better in Arsenal’s preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Youri Tielemans

A few weeks ago, we asked why Arteta wasn’t looking to sign him this summer. Well, forget that, as Arsenal are still keen on the Leicester man. The Foxes are set to lose him on a free transfer, and Arsenal are among the clubs keen on the deal. Tielemans is versatile; he can play as a defensive or attacking midfielder. At 25, Arteta can bring him on board and have a direct starter in his line-up.

Youri Tielemans will leave Leicester as free agent, no doubts since last summer; understand has not agreed terms with any club yet. ✨🇧🇪 There are multiple proposals on the table but Youri is focused on final games then he will assess his options and decide next club. pic.twitter.com/IIqw63SNKv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

Declan Rice

Arsenal’s top target is not only the defensive midfielder many know him to be. He is also able to play an attacking role.

“I think a lot of people see me as a simple, basic player who gets it, gives it, and protects the back four,” he told Sky Sports back in 2021. “I know, my teammates know, and the manager knows what I’ve got in my locker.

“I want to show that I can be exciting and that I can take the ball forward. I have great athleticism.”

Whenever there’s talk about where he could play, many have always felt Rice would be introduced in the Xhaka role. He could be the replacement Xhaka’s exit needed all along.

Mason Mount

On a good day, Mount is one of the finest playmakers in the PL. There’s talk of a squad overhaul at Stamford Bridge, and Mount, whose contract expires next season, is being eyed by Arsenal. Convince me why an Odegaard-Mount partnership as Arsenal’s number 8 isn’t how to get Arsenal’s attack to another level.

Who else could replace Granit Xhaka effortlessly?

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Newcastle) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids