Romano excites Arsenal with Bayern Munich update on Premier League midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, and it brings good news for Arsenal.

The Portuguese midfielder has been among the best players in his role in the Premier League. Although he was close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer and even visited Munich on deadline day while Fulham searched for a replacement, the transfer fell through, compelling him to return to England.

Palhinha was hopeful that Bayern Munich would make another attempt to sign him this month, despite interest from Arsenal as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey.

In a positive turn for Arsenal, Romano suggests that Palhinha is now deemed too expensive for Bayern Munich. This development boosts Arsenal’s chances of securing his signature.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said

“Joao Palhinha will not join Bayern Munich in the January transfer window. We know he was almost a Bayern player on deadline day in the summer before the deal collapsed – Bayern decided to keep following the player because they still like and appreciate Palhinha. However, now the deal will not happen because he is considered too expensive.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Palhinha is a fine midfielder, and he did well when we faced them in the league recently, so we should consider a move for him in the summer.

