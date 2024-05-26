Romano explains Arsenal’s stance on Smith Rowe after talks held

Fabrizio Romano has commented on Emile Smith Rowe’s future after the midfielder held talks with Arsenal.

Smith Rowe has struggled to play for Arsenal this term due to injury and the impressive form of the players ahead of him in the pecking order.

When Mikel Arteta first became the club’s manager, the midfielder was one of the most important players. However, over time, his poor fitness record has caused him to lose his place in the first team.

He now struggles to contribute, even though Arsenal has generally improved as a team.

Smith Rowe reportedly held talks with Arsenal recently about his future, and it has now been revealed that it remains open.

Romano said in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“I’m aware of talk of a meeting being scheduled between Emile Smith Rowe and Arsenal, but my understanding is that nothing has been decided on this yet.”

He added: “I think it’s an open situation based on proposals, but at the moment I’m still hearing it’s a quiet situation. Let’s see in the next weeks if clubs join the race.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is a very talented player, but we cannot trust him or build around him because he is injury-prone.

The midfielder will probably have to leave the club if he wants to get more than enough game time.

