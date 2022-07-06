Romano explains why Arsenal has prioritised Premier League midfielder over Serie A star

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal is more serious about adding Youri Tielemans to their squad in this transfer window because he will cost less than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Both midfielders have been on their radar for some time, and the Gunners could add at least one to their squad.

The Belgian will be out of contract at Leicester City at the end of this season, and that could force the Foxes to sell him.

Lazio is in a comfortable situation with Milinkovic-Savic, and they can demand for a lot of money before offloading him.

Romano says their contract situations are the key difference in the pursuit of their signatures.

He said tells the Que Golazo podcast, as quoted by Football365: “I see some of these names mentioned. Milinkovic-Savic is always mentioned in the Italian press, but Lazio want €75-80million (£68.7million) for Milinkovic-Savic, so it is a really complicated one.

“I am sure that Tielemans is a good opportunity because he is out of contract next summer.

“He is not extending his Leicester contract, so this is why Arsenal are exploring that possibility more than Milinkovic-Savic today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans will be cheaper, and because he has been playing in the Premier League for some time, he is probably the best option we got.

The former Monaco man has thrived in the competition, so it would take him less time to perform at Arsenal.

But whatever transpires, it is almost certain that Arsenal will sign a midfielder in this window.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

JUST ARSENAL VIDS- Gabriel Jesus first ever Arsenal interview!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids