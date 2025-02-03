Romano gives an inside scoop on Arsenal’s transfer plans

Fabrizio Romano has discussed Arsenal’s transfer plans as the January transfer window comes to a close.
Mikel Arteta’s side were expected to be active in this window, but that has not been the case, and they now look set to continue the season without bringing in an attacking reinforcement. Despite speculation surrounding potential additions, the Gunners have opted to keep faith in their current squad, choosing not to make any panic buys.
Arsenal have explored options to strengthen their squad while also resisting the temptation to sell any of their key players. With a crucial few months ahead in the Premier League title race, Arteta understands the immense challenge his team faces. The task becomes even greater without fresh signings providing additional depth and quality.
However, Arsenal will have another opportunity to reinforce their squad at the end of the season. Their transfer strategy remains focused on acquiring players with long-term value rather than short-term fixes. The club’s recruitment policy has always prioritised sustainability and carefully planned investments rather than rushed decisions.
As the window draws to a close, Arsenal fans have come to terms with the likelihood that their club will not be making any major signings. Romano has now shed light on the situation at the Emirates and what the club’s plans are moving forward.
Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said:
“At the moment, I’m not aware of any concrete contact in other positions. There are some names for the future, like Sverre Nypan, the talented Norwegian boy who is on the list of Arsenal.
“He has a bid from Arsenal, and a bid also from Manchester City and Girona of the City Football Group – with the first move to Girona and then the future to Manchester City.
“But at the moment, the player has not decided yet. He’s taking his time, so Arsenal are always looking at players for the present and the future – but now obviously, the main focus is the striker.”
Romano’s comments indicate that Arsenal are continuing to plan ahead despite their quiet January window. While fans may have hoped for immediate reinforcements, it appears they will have to wait until the summer before the club makes significant moves in the transfer market. Arsenal’s priority remains building a squad that can compete at the highest level for years to come.
“He’s taking his time…”
Most likely waiting to see if City survive and prosper 115 times.
,🤣
There’s definitely a whiff of a signing this window
As for City, it’s surprised me just how fragile egos can be. The fans were the envy of every other supporter but Guardiola must be held to account for not refreshing the team sufficiently. Heaven knows what he was whispering in his post match interview – I gave up. This leads me on to the fact that City won’t be the tour de force for a little while and not every player will fancy going. Meanwhile, with the plethora of injuries- hopefully, mostly behind us – Arsenal have held up well and look to have the improved mentality that we have craved. Perhaps we are a better destination at the moment?
While I agree, we don’t look like getting a striker this window and we should not be forced into getting someone we don’t really want. I still think the damage was done, when we got Haverz the previous to last summer. We had Jesus who was never a striker, we bought Haverz, who was never a striker and last summer bought defensive players and ignored the striker position. It cost us last season and it will cost us this. Its not the goals we score, its the goals we miss.
With Rashford moving to Villa, there is still a possibility Watkins could join Arsenal.
I still don’t get that theory
He is replacing Duran.
I have a feeling we are going to pull something out of the bag before deadline.
I am hoping for a surprise and land a big name.
Who knows!
We need a good striker to win the season except they management and coach are not keen on winning trophies. There is need for a clinical finisher in the final third.. I am not particularly happy.
The fact we need reinforcements right now is putting me off Williams and Sesko. If they see us as a move to do in the summer then I’d ask why not help us out now if you see your future with us why not join now Turns me off them a bit