Romano gives an inside scoop on Arsenal’s transfer plans

Fabrizio Romano has discussed Arsenal’s transfer plans as the January transfer window comes to a close.

Mikel Arteta’s side were expected to be active in this window, but that has not been the case, and they now look set to continue the season without bringing in an attacking reinforcement. Despite speculation surrounding potential additions, the Gunners have opted to keep faith in their current squad, choosing not to make any panic buys.

Arsenal have explored options to strengthen their squad while also resisting the temptation to sell any of their key players. With a crucial few months ahead in the Premier League title race, Arteta understands the immense challenge his team faces. The task becomes even greater without fresh signings providing additional depth and quality.

However, Arsenal will have another opportunity to reinforce their squad at the end of the season. Their transfer strategy remains focused on acquiring players with long-term value rather than short-term fixes. The club’s recruitment policy has always prioritised sustainability and carefully planned investments rather than rushed decisions.

As the window draws to a close, Arsenal fans have come to terms with the likelihood that their club will not be making any major signings. Romano has now shed light on the situation at the Emirates and what the club’s plans are moving forward.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said:

“At the moment, I’m not aware of any concrete contact in other positions. There are some names for the future, like Sverre Nypan, the talented Norwegian boy who is on the list of Arsenal.

“He has a bid from Arsenal, and a bid also from Manchester City and Girona of the City Football Group – with the first move to Girona and then the future to Manchester City.

“But at the moment, the player has not decided yet. He’s taking his time, so Arsenal are always looking at players for the present and the future – but now obviously, the main focus is the striker.”

Romano’s comments indicate that Arsenal are continuing to plan ahead despite their quiet January window. While fans may have hoped for immediate reinforcements, it appears they will have to wait until the summer before the club makes significant moves in the transfer market. Arsenal’s priority remains building a squad that can compete at the highest level for years to come.