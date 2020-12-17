Romano gives an insight into what Arsenal’s board thinks about Arteta

Fabrizio Romano has given an insight into what Arsenal’s board thinks about Mikel Arteta as the Gunners continue to struggle.

Arsenal has just dropped points again as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton.

Before the game, the club has had to back the Spanish manager with Edu claiming that he is building something beautiful and they are prepared to back him (Football London).

The former midfielder made a fine start to his managerial career, but things have started to unravel at the Emirates, and he has to feel under pressure at the moment.

Some of the club’s fans even think that it is time for the club to fire him and bring in a new manager, but Romano claims that Arteta’s job isn’t on the line because the club’s board likes him.

He says he isn’t just loved because of his managerial skills but because of his attitude as well.

Speaking on the version of his Here We Go Podcast, he said: “They are with Arteta, totally. Not just as a manager, but also as a person. They love the attitude of Arteta, how he’s working day by day [in] training, they are convinced that he’s the perfect person to take Arsenal back to [their] level.

“Arsenal are convinced that Arteta will be the manager for the future. That’s the position from the club. They are not in contact with any other manager. We will have a lot of rumours – [Mauricio] Pochettino and more – no one is in contact today with Arsenal, just because they are convinced that Arteta is the right manager. Obviously, they need to change something, and in my personal opinion, they need some leaders.”