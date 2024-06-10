Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Romano gives an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal for several seasons, with the Gunners first seriously pursuing him in 2022.

That summer, they tabled at least two bids for his signature, but both were turned down by Aston Villa.

This decision has proven wise for Villa, as Luiz has further improved and helped make Villa a Champions League team in the Premier League.

This remarkable achievement has drawn even more interest in his signature from other clubs.

However, the midfielder is not expected to leave Villa cheaply, as they want him to stay and play for them in the Champions League.

Arsenal and Juventus have been linked with a move for him this summer, with some reports suggesting he is available for transfer.

However, speaking about the Brazilian, Fabrizio Romano wrote in the Daily Briefing:

“[Douglas] Luiz has always been appreciated by Arsenal and he was close to joining them two years ago, so let’s see if they decide to return or not, though at the moment they are not actively working on this one.

“Still, Luiz looks like one to watch for Juve, Arsenal, and maybe other clubs too because for Villa, the Brazilian midfielder could be one to watch in terms of possible outgoings to stay in line with Financial Fair Play.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has been a fantastic Premier League midfielder at Aston Villa, and we expect him to continue to improve.

If we are serious about signing him, we need to act fast and be prepared to pay a huge fee for his signature.

  2. if Zudimendi and De Jong are staying Spain

    Guimeras staying in Newcastle, and £100m is just silly

    then not too many proven DM’s out there

    i know people suggest Fofana from Monaco for £25m, but he is only £25m and not snapped up already for a reason

    Neves is 19 and played a handful of games, not £100m gamble for Arsenal to take

    I could see a Fofana or Neves (but not £100m) added with an established proven performer like Douglas Luiz as we probably need two DM’s to replace Partey/Elneny/Jorginho over next 12 to 18 months anyway

    Reply

