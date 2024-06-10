Romano gives an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League midfielder

That summer, they tabled at least two bids for his signature, but both were turned down by Aston Villa.

This decision has proven wise for Villa, as Luiz has further improved and helped make Villa a Champions League team in the Premier League.

This remarkable achievement has drawn even more interest in his signature from other clubs.

However, the midfielder is not expected to leave Villa cheaply, as they want him to stay and play for them in the Champions League.

Arsenal and Juventus have been linked with a move for him this summer, with some reports suggesting he is available for transfer.