Romano gives an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League midfielder

However, speaking about the Brazilian, Fabrizio Romano wrote in the Daily Briefing:
“[Douglas] Luiz has always been appreciated by Arsenal and he was close to joining them two years ago, so let’s see if they decide to return or not, though at the moment they are not actively working on this one.
“Still, Luiz looks like one to watch for Juve, Arsenal, and maybe other clubs too because for Villa, the Brazilian midfielder could be one to watch in terms of possible outgoings to stay in line with Financial Fair Play.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Luiz has been a fantastic Premier League midfielder at Aston Villa, and we expect him to continue to improve.
If we are serious about signing him, we need to act fast and be prepared to pay a huge fee for his signature.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta likes him> It;s time to buy him
if Zudimendi and De Jong are staying Spain
Guimeras staying in Newcastle, and £100m is just silly
then not too many proven DM’s out there
i know people suggest Fofana from Monaco for £25m, but he is only £25m and not snapped up already for a reason
Neves is 19 and played a handful of games, not £100m gamble for Arsenal to take
I could see a Fofana or Neves (but not £100m) added with an established proven performer like Douglas Luiz as we probably need two DM’s to replace Partey/Elneny/Jorginho over next 12 to 18 months anyway