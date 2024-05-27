Romano gives an update on how close Arsenal is to signing Turkish talent

Fenerbahce’s star Ferdi Kadıoğlu remains an important transfer target for Arsenal.

He has been in fine form for his current club this campaign, prompting Arsenal to consider a move for him.

The Gunners have watched him closely, with many reports claiming they have even made an offer for his signature.

Kadıoğlu is a versatile player who has played in defence, midfield, and attack for Fenerbahce, making him one of the finest players any club can sign.

Arsenal is now looking to win the race for his signature and is reportedly working on the deal behind the scenes.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now spoken about his future and the interest in his signature. He wrote on his exclusive column on Caugh Offside:

“Kadioglu is always been linked with several clubs – there have been stories about Aston Villa as well as Arsenal – but there is no news yet,.

“A move to the Premier League is concrete possibility, but for now we have to wait a bit longer and see which club will really go for it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kadioglu has been on our radar for some time and we need accelerate our efforts to sign him.

The Turkish star will be delighted about joining us and we just need to find an agreement with his present club to seal the deal.

