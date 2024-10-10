Romano gives an update on the future of Arsenal fringe player

The transfer insider said in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:
“The situation is that Jorginho is only thinking about this season. It’s an important season for Arsenal, I don’t think all these links for Jorgi, Saliba etc are genuine and are good for the club… it’s only the beginning of October, the season started just 50 days ago.”
He added: “Jorginho’s full focus is on present, on Arsenal, not on moving into coaching and not on making the move to Saudi.”
Jorginho has been one of the most experienced heads in our dressing room, but we should end our relationship with him when this campaign finishes.
His legs are long gone but he could stick around having good influence in the camp