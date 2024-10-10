Romano gives an update on the future of Arsenal fringe player

Jorginho could leave Arsenal at the end of this season, which means the midfielder may need to start considering his future soon.

In January, he will be eligible to negotiate with foreign clubs, and given his limited playing time at Arsenal, a January exit could potentially be approved by the club. Several teams are likely waiting for the chance to sign the experienced midfielder, and he should be open to discussions with them. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, this is not the case. Jorginho remains fully committed to Arsenal and is currently focused only on playing for the Gunners. He is not thinking about his future beyond the present and is concentrating on contributing to the team as much as possible.

The transfer insider said in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“The situation is that Jorginho is only thinking about this season. It’s an important season for Arsenal, I don’t think all these links for Jorgi, Saliba etc are genuine and are good for the club… it’s only the beginning of October, the season started just 50 days ago.”

He added: “Jorginho’s full focus is on present, on Arsenal, not on moving into coaching and not on making the move to Saudi.”

Jorginho has been one of the most experienced heads in our dressing room, but we should end our relationship with him when this campaign finishes.

