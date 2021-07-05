Romano gives Lokonga deal update – “Working on final details”

With all the focus at the weekend being the arrival of Nuno Tavares as an Arsenal player, (in fact he should be at London Colney right now), the negotiations for our expected second signing, Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, seem to be have put on the back burner.

But just now Fabrizio Romano has given us an update, and assures Arsenal fans that talks are progressing positively and an agreement is expected very soon, once we have sorted out the “final details”.

Here is Romano’s Tweet…

Arsenal are still working on final details to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga. Personal terms agreed, €17.5m + €4.5m add ons offered but future sale percentage to be discussed. 🇧🇪 #AFC Lokonga is not present at Anderlecht’s training camp, as @hlninengeland and @pjcalcoen reported. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2021

If Mikel and Edu could get these two players unveiled by the end of this week it may calm Arsenal fans’ nerves that the transfer window project is going to plan.

There is still over four weeks to the beginning of the season, and if all the rumours are true and the arrival of Ben White is also put in place, then That would be a very good start to our transfer business, and any more arrivals before the end of the window will be a bonus…