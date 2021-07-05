Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Romano gives Lokonga deal update – “Working on final details”

With all the focus at the weekend being the arrival of Nuno Tavares as an Arsenal player, (in fact he should be at London Colney right now), the negotiations for our expected second signing, Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, seem to be have put on the back burner.

But just now Fabrizio Romano has given us an update, and assures Arsenal fans that talks are progressing positively and an agreement is expected very soon, once we have sorted out the “final details”.

Here is Romano’s Tweet…

If Mikel and Edu could get these two players unveiled by the end of this week it may calm Arsenal fans’ nerves that the transfer window project is going to plan.

There is still over four weeks to the beginning of the season, and if all the rumours are true and the arrival of Ben White is also put in place, then That would be a very good start to our transfer business, and any more arrivals before the end of the window will be a bonus…

Posted by

Tags Sambi Lokonga

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Tom k says:
    July 5, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    Let’s loan him out aswell like all of the young ones apart from 2 or 3 .Anyway can’t we loan our manager out for a couple of years

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      July 5, 2021 at 1:34 pm

      We had like the 4th youngest team in the PL last season? What you just want to play ALL the youths we have?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs