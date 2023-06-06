Romano insists Arsenal interested in return of player they lost in 2019

Yunus Musah’s departure from Arsenal to join Valencia in 2019, even at the Academy level, has left the Gunners regretting their decision as the young talent thrives in Spain.

Since his move, Musah has shown significant improvement and has established himself as a quality member of Valencia’s senior team in La Liga.

Valencia, known as a selling club, could be willing to part ways with Musah for the right price before the closure of the transfer window. The question remains whether the talented midfielder will make a move back to Arsenal.

Following his impressive performance in the last World Cup for the USA, reports have linked him with a potential return to Arsenal, and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Gunners are indeed considering a move for him.

“Of course, he started in the Arsenal academy. And he’s a player that’s really appreciated there. At the moment, it’s not something concrete or something advanced, but that kind of player could be interesting for Arsenal,” Romano told In Soccer We Trust.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Musah has done well in the last few seasons and will improve our options if we add him to our squad in this transfer window.

However, he does not seem to excite Edu and Arteta as much as he does some of us; they are the club’s decision-makers.

We trust them to sign the right players. It would be interesting to see if Musah is one of them or not.

