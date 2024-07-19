Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Romano insists Arsenal will take advantage of any Barcelona hesitation to sign Euro 2024 star

Nico Williams is the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal and several top European clubs following his performance at Euro 2024.

The attacker has been in fantastic form at Athletic Bilbao and signed a new deal before Euro 2024.

However, his impressive showing at the Euros has made it challenging for Athletic Bilbao to retain him, and the winger could be sold.

He has a release clause that clubs can pay to secure his transfer, and Arsenal appears willing to meet it.

Currently, Barcelona is in pole position to sign him, as the Catalans can entice him with the prospect of playing alongside Lamine Yamal.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that if Barcelona fails to complete the transfer, Arsenal is prepared to step in and sign him.

He wrote on Caught Offside:

“We know about the interest of Chelsea and Arsenal who are keeping a close eye to the situation. He’s still very expensive for both clubs because the clause has to be paid in one solution; big commission, big salary.

“This is why, for example, one month ago, Chelsea decided to go slower on the story of Nico Williams, but in case Barcelona don’t close the deal, Chelsea and Arsenal are attentive to the situation.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nico Williams has been one of the best attackers in Europe over the last few seasons, and we expect him to improve us.

Luring him from La Liga will not be easy, but if we keep pushing, he might eventually accept our offer.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Report – Arsenal looking at Premier League alternative to Califiori
Journalist discusses Thomas Partey’s future amidst Saudi Arabia rumours
Gabriel Jesus sends a message to Arsenal’s rivals
Posted by

Tags Fabrizio Romano Nico Williams

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Like most fans, I love big money signings. I was all in for Rice long before the world realized he was worth every penny. However, I don’t believe Williams is currently needed at Arsenal for the costs involved.

    From what I’ve observed, imo even if he could somehow fit seemlessly into the team on the pitch, in the club’s wage structure and otherwise, I don’t believe he would be anything more than a marginally beneficial addition and certainly not worth killing the finances. The funds could be best spent, if at all, elsewhere at this point in time, imo.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors