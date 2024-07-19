Romano insists Arsenal will take advantage of any Barcelona hesitation to sign Euro 2024 star

He wrote on Caught Offside:
“We know about the interest of Chelsea and Arsenal who are keeping a close eye to the situation. He’s still very expensive for both clubs because the clause has to be paid in one solution; big commission, big salary.
“This is why, for example, one month ago, Chelsea decided to go slower on the story of Nico Williams, but in case Barcelona don’t close the deal, Chelsea and Arsenal are attentive to the situation.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nico Williams has been one of the best attackers in Europe over the last few seasons, and we expect him to improve us.
Luring him from La Liga will not be easy, but if we keep pushing, he might eventually accept our offer.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Like most fans, I love big money signings. I was all in for Rice long before the world realized he was worth every penny. However, I don’t believe Williams is currently needed at Arsenal for the costs involved.
From what I’ve observed, imo even if he could somehow fit seemlessly into the team on the pitch, in the club’s wage structure and otherwise, I don’t believe he would be anything more than a marginally beneficial addition and certainly not worth killing the finances. The funds could be best spent, if at all, elsewhere at this point in time, imo.