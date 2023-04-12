Romano insists Caicedo will be sold this summer with Arsenal “very interested”

There is no doubt that Mikel Arteta tried to go all out to sign Moises Caicedo in the winter transfer window, but Brighton made it clear that would not entertain any sale in the middle of the season, with the Seagulls still hoping to enter Europe next season.

Shortly afterwards, Brighton gave the Ecuadorian a new improved long-term contract, but the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano still insists that he is still one of Arsenal’s main targets for the summer window.

He said on his personal YouTube podcast: “From what I understand, this new contract was to give Caicedo a longer contract but also a bigger salary as it was promised to the player.

“But the reality is that Caicedo is expected to leave in the summer… Arsenal are still there, Arsenal are very interested in Caicedo. He is one of the midfielders they are still monitoring… this is still a possibility. Let’s also see what happens with Liverpool and Chelsea because they are looking for players in that position.”

With Arsenal’s midfielders of Xhaka, Partey and Elneny getting on in years, it is imperative that the Gunners bring in a top younger model as soon as possible, and as Arteta has already decided Ciacedo will fit seamlessly into this Arsenal squad, it makes perfect sense that he will resume the chance in the next window.

Sam P

