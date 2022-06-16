Romano insists that Arsenal target is ‘100%’ on the move this summer

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gabriel Jesus will ‘100%’ leave Manchester City this summer, with Arsenal still retaining him as their main target at present.

The Brazilian international’s place at the Etihad has come into question despite an extremely strong run of form in recent months, with both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez having joined to bring strong competition for the attacking role.

Jesus has since come in for interest from a number of clubs, but it is Mikel Arteta who is believed to be the focus of our attempts to land him having worked with him when coaching under Pep Guardiola previously, and he is widely reported to be our main target this summer.

Romano now claims that we will know more on whether a deal can be done in the coming hours, talks which could result in us furthering our interest in him or moving onto other alternatives.

“Gabriel Jesus is still the main target of Arsenal as of today,” Fabrizio told CaughtOffside readers in his exclusive column. “In the next few hours there will be new contacts to understand if they can reach an agreement or move to other targets. There is not only Arsenal on Gabriel, who will leave Man City at 100%. He’s a top player who wants to start matches, and it’s not too surprising to see him take his time over a decision on his future.

“In terms of alternatives, I’m aware there has been speculation about Arsenal being one of the clubs chasing a deal for Christopher Nkunku. I’ve always been adamant that RB Leipzig are determined not to sell, so it’s not an easy one for Arsenal.”

It sounds as though today could be a big day in regards to our transfer window, as we could well have to turn our attentions to other targets.

If we aren’t to sign Jesus, I think our best option would be to look abroad for our next striker, with Victor Osimhen one I would love to see don our famous red & white. He has the making of a top striker and one who is still relatively young with the scope to improve further.

Do you think our lack of CL football could have hampered our bid to land the City star?

Patrick

