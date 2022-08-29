Romano insists that ‘Arsenal will try’ to strengthen in the coming days

Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal will be busy as the transfer window draws to a close this week, with Thursday the final day to complete and movement.

We have already moved to strengthen our squad with some important additions this summer, with Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira having bolstered our first-team squad, but we are not believed to be done yet.

We have sent Nicolas Pepe out on loan, whilst we are also believed to be working on a move for Ainsley-Maitland Niles also, and their exits are likely to free up space for further additions.

With just days remaining until the deadline however, some may have feared that we may struggle to get the deals we want, but Fabrizio insists that we are keeping bust as we look to fill our needs.

“Yes, Arsenal will try to find the right opportunity with Edu and Mikel Arteta busy in the next hours and days,” Romano told Caught Offside exclusively.

“There’s no movement or bid for Yeremi Pino as of now, and Villarreal are hoping to keep him. For Pedro Neto, it’s up to Arsenal if they want to try but is not an easy one as Wolves want a bid of more than £50m.

“Arsenal have left it a little late, but were focusing on outgoings such as Nicolas Pepe. As I said earlier in the summer, though, they were very interested in Raphinha before he ended up at Barcelona, and they have been looking for alternatives. It won’t be easy, but let’s see what happens in the next few days.”

I’m a little surprised that Youri Tielemans wasn’t also mentioned, but maybe we are no longer looking to strengthen through the middle before the transfer window shuts. I’d be happy if we was to move for Neto, although the asking price is a little high for our most recent transfer policy (signing players with the scope to improve as both a player and an asset), but if he remains our best option to strengthen our squad it could still make sense.

As much as we prefer to have all our business done sooner rather than later, it could well be an exciting Deadline Day for us come Thursday if we haven’t managed to fill the gap left by certain departures beforehand.

Patrick

