Romano insists that ‘Arsenal will try’ to strengthen in the coming days

Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal will be busy as the transfer window draws to a close this week, with Thursday the final day to complete and movement.
We have already moved to strengthen our squad with some important additions this summer, with Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira having bolstered our first-team squad, but we are not believed to be done yet.
We have sent Nicolas Pepe out on loan, whilst we are also believed to be working on a move for Ainsley-Maitland Niles also, and their exits are likely to free up space for further additions.
With just days remaining until the deadline however, some may have feared that we may struggle to get the deals we want, but Fabrizio insists that we are keeping bust as we look to fill our needs.
“Yes, Arsenal will try to find the right opportunity with Edu and Mikel Arteta busy in the next hours and days,” Romano told Caught Offside exclusively.
“There’s no movement or bid for Yeremi Pino as of now, and Villarreal are hoping to keep him. For Pedro Neto, it’s up to Arsenal if they want to try but is not an easy one as Wolves want a bid of more than £50m.
“Arsenal have left it a little late, but were focusing on outgoings such as Nicolas Pepe. As I said earlier in the summer, though, they were very interested in Raphinha before he ended up at Barcelona, and they have been looking for alternatives. It won’t be easy, but let’s see what happens in the next few days.”
I’m a little surprised that Youri Tielemans wasn’t also mentioned, but maybe we are no longer looking to strengthen through the middle before the transfer window shuts. I’d be happy if we was to move for Neto, although the asking price is a little high for our most recent transfer policy (signing players with the scope to improve as both a player and an asset), but if he remains our best option to strengthen our squad it could still make sense.
As much as we prefer to have all our business done sooner rather than later, it could well be an exciting Deadline Day for us come Thursday if we haven’t managed to fill the gap left by certain departures beforehand.
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
*OT
Auba was beaten and robbed in his home in Barcelona. The robbers also threatened his wife.
Are they all ok??
Hope so, because as the season progresses and we get injuries, fatigue and players over-played, we could start to suffer and end up playing Xhaka/Elneny playing as our midfield AGAIN. That will not/can not, win anything. Already Partey is slightly injured. We need a midfield player and a forward. If Edu gets complacent we will certainly fall behing later in the season. So I pray that Edu makes the two signings that will make us last the whole season as real challengers.
Sean, I doubt there is a single clued up Gooner anywhere who , if they are being honest with themselves , does not agree wholeheartedly with your view.
It seems our fate, almost ever since around 2006, is to always come up with TWO KEY PLAYERS SHORT, of a potential serious title winning challenge. Sigh!!
The huge drop off in quality from PARTEY to such as Elneny, willing and good club man though he is, is still ALARMING!
Man City and Liverpool do not have Elnenys , AMN’S and Xhakas. And THAT is the key difference. Double sigh!!
The gaffer must not repeat the mistake of Wenger.
Claiming no players out there available that is better than what he already had.
School children all over the globe knows this shallow squad won’t wet the bread.
Cease the initiative Edu and strike the rod while it’s still hot.
Break the bank if you have to.
Break the bank, not yours I hope. The last time we broke the bank we payed £72 m for a player who is now out on loan. I trust that Edu will not pay anyway near that sum for anyone of the players the pundits seem to think we are interested in. I think that the 50/60 million that is being quoted for the likes of Tielemans is way over the top and I do not see Kroenke signing off these sort of sums