Romano: Newcastle agree deal to sign young Arsenal winger

Arsenal appear set to lose one of the brightest prospects from their Hale End academy, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that Kyran Thompson has agreed a move to Newcastle United.

Romano revealed the news with his trademark “Here we go”, stating that the England Under-17 international will leave Arsenal as a free agent after choosing Newcastle despite receiving interest from several clubs.

🚨⚪️⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree deal to sign England U17 winger Kyran Thompson from Arsenal Academy, here we go! Thompson has agreed to join #NUFC among five proposals, leaving Arsenal as free agent. Deal in place and new talent for Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/sJNqtQn9co — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2026

According to Romano:

“Newcastle agree deal to sign England U17 winger Kyran Thompson from Arsenal Academy, here we go!

Thompson has agreed to join Newcastle among five proposals, leaving Arsenal as free agent.

Deal in place and new talent for Newcastle.”

Newcastle win the race for highly-rated youngster

We previously reported that Thompson’s future was becoming increasingly uncertain after the teenager rejected Arsenal’s offer of a scholarship contract. At the time, several Premier League clubs were monitoring the situation, with Newcastle among those showing serious interest.

We later covered reports suggesting Tottenham Hotspur had emerged as favourites to secure his signature, but it now appears Newcastle have successfully won the race instead.

Romano’s update indicates the Magpies have convinced the exciting winger that St James’ Park offers the best pathway for his development, despite competition from several other clubs.

Another disappointing academy departure for Arsenal

Thompson has long been regarded as one of the most exciting attacking talents in Arsenal’s academy. Comfortable operating on either wing and capable of playing through the middle, the England Under-17 international has attracted widespread interest thanks to his pace, technical ability and eye for goal.

While Arsenal have worked hard in recent years to retain the club’s best young players, not every talented prospect sees a clear route into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans. Thompson’s decision to depart will therefore come as a disappointment, particularly given the investment made in his development.

Until either club makes an official announcement, supporters will understandably reserve a degree of caution. However, with Romano’s “Here we go” carrying significant weight in the transfer market, it appears only a matter of time before Thompson’s move to Newcastle is formally confirmed.

It will certainly be interesting to follow the youngster’s progress and see whether Arsenal come to regret losing another highly-rated academy talent.

Do you think Arsenal should have done more to keep Kyran Thompson, or is this simply part of modern academy football? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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