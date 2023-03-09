Romano questions whether Arsenal will be pursuing Osimhen in the summer

This past week, a transfer fantasy seems to have been hatched. Victor Osimhen has hinted he’d love a switch to the PL in one of the upcoming transfer windows. This saw a revelation pop up this week that Arsenal are favourites to sign him, but are they really that?

Fabrizio Romano thinks not and said so on Caught Offside when discussing Arsenal’s transfer probabilities. The European transfer guru said via Caught Offside, “I don’t have it confirmed as of now. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah, Balogun, and Osimhen’s price tag will be really huge. I think Arsenal have different priorities for this summer, including a new midfielder.”

By now, it is known that Arteta has his eye on Declan Rice joining his project in the summer. To sign the West Ham man, it is no secret that Arsenal will have to spend big for his acquisition, even if he is in the last year of his contract at the London Stadium.

Rice’s deal would take a huge chunk of Arteta’s budget, so signing Osimhen could affect Arsenal’s ability to bolster other positions they need bolstered. The hope for Gooners who like Osimhen is that other teams who also want Osimhen fail to sign him, he remains at Napoli, and Arteta goes back for him at the next opportunity.

All in all, imagine Rice and Osimhen at the Emirates; they could make Arteta’s team the deadliest.

