Romano reacts to rumours that Arsenal target wants to join another club

Recent reports have suggested that Julian Alvarez’s entourage has given their word to Barcelona that the attacker would move to the Spanish club at the end of this season. This comes despite strong interest from Arsenal, who are keen to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal are believed to be the club showing the strongest desire to secure his signature. The Gunners are understood to admire his quality and experience, particularly after his successful spell in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Arsenal Maintain Strong Interest

Since joining Atletico Madrid, Alvarez has continued to deliver impressive performances whenever selected. His consistency has only increased Arsenal’s interest, who believe he could elevate their side into one capable of winning major honours regularly.

The forward already boasts an outstanding list of achievements, including the World Cup, Champions League, and Premier League, among several other trophies. Given that pedigree, it is no surprise that Barcelona are also monitoring the situation closely.

Romano Provides Latest Update

However, as reported via Football365, Fabrizio Romano insists the player’s full attention remains on Atletico Madrid and their current campaign, rather than any potential move in the summer transfer window.

He said: “It is being reported that Alvarez has already spoken to Hansi Flick, that he is already looking for a house in Barcelona, and that he has agreed terms.

“I can guarantee that nothing will develop on the Julian Alvarez story in the next few days because Atletico Madrid are preparing for a Champions League semi-final.

“Alvarez does not want any distraction. Everything is focused on the pitch and the possibility of achieving something historic with Atletico Madrid. So this is the situation. Nothing is going to change now. Barcelona would love to sign Alvarez, but they are aware of the very difficult financial package required. The situation has not changed.”

Romano’s comments suggest that, despite growing speculation, no immediate progress is expected regarding Alvarez’s future. Atletico Madrid’s focus on their European campaign appears to be the players’ priority at this stage.

For Arsenal and Barcelona alike, patience may be required before any serious developments emerge. Until the season concludes, Alvarez’s concentration appears fixed on helping Atletico Madrid chase silverware rather than deciding where he may play next season.