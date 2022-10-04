Romano reckons Arsenal man was a priority target for Barcelona in the summer

William Saliba has been an impressive talent for Arsenal this term, and he keeps proving his worth.

Having joined them in 2019, he has developed into one of the strongest defenders in the world at the Emirates this season.

He spent most of his time at the club out on loan and only returned this term to show them what he can do.

After his fine form at Olympique Marseille in the last campaign, several reports linked him with a move away from Arsenal.

However, the Gunners held on and rebuffed all attempts to sign him by his suitors.

The most-pronounced interest was from OM, but, the transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, has revealed Barcelona also wanted to sign him.

He tweeted: “Arsenal have been really inflexible on William Saliba: untouchable despite OM intention to make an official bid.

“Saliba was also in Barcelona list after priority target Jules Koundé.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba was in stunning form away from Arsenal last season, so it is not a surprise that several clubs wanted him.

They would wish they had pushed Arsenal to sell, but we are delighted to have kept him.

He is the real deal and we expect many more years of top-level performances from him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell us what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids