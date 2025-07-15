Romano reveals a new issue holding up the Gyokeres to Arsenal deal

Arsenal supporters received a boost recently with news that Viktor Gyökeres’ representatives had arrived in London to facilitate discussions over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium. This development raised optimism that the long-running pursuit of the Swedish striker could soon come to a conclusion.

The forward has made it clear over recent weeks that Arsenal is his preferred destination. Eager to finalise the transfer, Gyökeres has reportedly taken active steps to support the move, including relinquishing certain financial entitlements to accelerate negotiations.

Despite the encouraging progress, the deal remains incomplete. Gyökeres has yet to report for pre-season duties at Sporting Club, and a formal agreement between the two clubs has not been reached. His agents, along with officials from Sporting, are continuing talks with Arsenal, but the deal remains in a state of uncertainty.

Ongoing Disagreement Over Structure of Add-ons

The sticking point in the negotiation is not the overall fee, but rather the structure of the proposed add-ons. While Arsenal are willing to invest significantly in the player, the terms of the payment remain a source of disagreement.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Arsenal have already revised their proposal upward in an effort to secure an agreement.

He explained:

“Arsenal also doing their best by paying more than what they expected. They initially expected 60 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons.

They are now at €63.5m plus €10m in add-ons. Now, Sporting want even more.

Sporting want the 10 million euros in the add-ons to be very easy, almost guaranteed add-ons, while Arsenal want part of it to be quite easy and part of it to be quite difficult.”

Arsenal Must Balance Urgency With Prudence

While Arsenal remain keen to conclude the transfer promptly, there is also an understanding that the club must not allow themselves to be pressured into agreeing to unfavourable terms. Sporting’s demands for nearly guaranteed bonus payments raise concerns, and Arsenal are seeking a balanced structure that protects its financial interests.

Gyökeres remains a priority for the Gunners, and the hope is that both clubs can find common ground in the coming days.

