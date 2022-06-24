Romano reveals Arsenal now have ‘deal in place’ to sign coveted striker

Fabrizio Romano now claims that Arsenal have a ‘full verbal agreement’ with Manchester City over a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The Brazilian has been labelled our priority signing as we look to fill the void left by the departures of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. While things have appeared to have progressed smoothly, some may have had reservations about the deal with things seemingly taking a long time to agree a deal, but we now appear to have overcome that hurdle.

Romano insists that we now have a ‘deal in place’ after our latest meeting with the Citizens, and we now just need to sit down with the 25 year-old to thrash out the personal side of things.

Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement today for Gabriel Jesus. Deal in place after new meeting – been told guaranteed fee is £45m. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC Arsenal are now working on personal terms with Gabriel’s camp – final step to get the deal completed very soon. pic.twitter.com/sNcy4TuTks — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

It feels like this has been a long-time coming, with the striker having been named as our priority signing by TheAthletic on June 1, and we may soon be able to celebrate the signing of our third Brazilian Gabriel in recent seasons.

This could well be exactly what our team needs to continue to build our squad, and I’m already liking the work that our bosses are doing behind the scenes to get the new squad together nice and early. At this rate we could well have the bulk of our team ready to enjoy a full pre-season together, unlike last term when both Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu were signed after the PL season had begun, and White was added to the squad a week before the Community Shield kicked off the English campaign.

How big a deal could getting all of our main signing done before we head off for pre-season be in regards to our upcoming campaign?

Patrick

