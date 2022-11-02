Romano reveals Arsenal turned down Portugese defender in the summer

There were many rumours over the summer transfer window linking Arsenal to numerous left-backs, as we finished last season with Kieran Tierney on the treatment table as usual.

The only backup we had was the unreliable and inconsistent Nuno Tavares, and it was universally agreed that he had to go out on loan this season to help him gain confidence and maturity, and so it came to pass.

One of earliest reported left back targets was the Benfica veteran Alejandro Grimaldo, but despite the ongoing rumours nothing ever cane of it and we ended up bringing in the versatile Man City player Oleks Zinchenko instead.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Grimaldo was indeed in Arsenal thoughts as was reported at the time.

The transfer guru told CaughtOffside: “Grimaldo was offered to Arsenal last summer but they decided to proceed with Zinchenko as their priority target,”

“Now many clubs are following him as it’s a big opportunity on the market but there are no negotiations ongoing yet; also Juventus have sent their scouts to follow Grimaldo in the last few months.”

I doubt there is much chance of the Gunners going back for Grimaldi now, as we now have Zinchenko who seems to have usurped Tierney as our first choice, and also Tomiyasu, who has also kept Tierney on the B-team while Zinchenko has been injured.

strong>CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts after brilliant win over Nottm Forest…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids</em<>

