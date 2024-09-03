Romano reveals Arsenal turned down the opportunity to sign a top striker this summer

Victor Osimhen was a hot topic throughout the summer transfer window, yet when it closed, the Nigerian striker remained at Napoli.

Chelsea made a late attempt to sign him on deadline day but failed, and some reports now suggest he could be moving to Galatasaray.

Osimhen had been on Arsenal’s shortlist for a long time, as the Gunners were looking to sign a new striker to strengthen their options at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side eventually signed a defender and a midfielder before adding Raheem Sterling late in the transfer window to bolster their attack.

Arsenal has still not signed a striker and will rely on Kai Havertz when Gabriel Jesus is injured, as is the case at the moment.

But how close did Arsenal come to signing Osimhen in the last transfer window?

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Gunners were offered the chance to sign him, but they opted against it due to his release clause, which was set at €120/130 million.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“Let me also say that at the beginning of the summer at the beginning of the summer transfer window. Arsenal were also offered the possibility to sign Victor Osimhen at the time at the value of the release clause €120/130m. Arsenal immediately decided against that opportunity.”

Osimhen could have been a good signing for us, but that is a huge fee to pay for him.

