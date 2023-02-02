Romano reveals player Arsenal really wanted before Jorginho

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal wanted a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi before opting for Jorginho.

The Gunners bolstered their squad in the last transfer window with several players and Jorginho also made the short move from Chelsea to the Emirates.

Arsenal had spent most of the final week of January pursuing an interest in Moises Caicedo of Brighton, but the Seagulls refused to sell the 21-year-old.

The Gunners eventually moved for Jorginho, but Romano said they also had an interest in Zubimendi.

He writes in his column on CaughtOffside:

“Martin Zubimendi is one of the players Arsenal also considered for their midfield, but Jorginho was a good option and they decided to proceed for him because Mikel Arteta is big fan and wanted Jorginho when the Moises Caicedo deal collapsed.”

A move for Zubimendi that late in the transfer window could have been difficult because he is a crucial player for Sociedad and they will not have the time to replace the Spaniard.

Jorginho is a great short-term fix and we will have the chance to get someone else at the end of the season.

Declan Rice is another player reports have linked us to and we could get the Englishman at the end of the season.

