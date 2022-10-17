Romano reveals the two positions Arsenal could strengthen in January

Transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, has spoken about Arsenal’s plans for the next transfer window.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table now, a position that means they need to remain in top form to stay there.

It has been a surprise rise from finishing the last campaign outside the top four and they need their players to remain in top shape to challenge successfully for the league title.

They wanted to add more players to their squad in the last transfer window and just missed out on a deadline-day move for Douglas Luiz.

The next transfer window offers them a chance to change that, and Romano says they want a midfielder and a winger.

He writes in his column on Caughtoffside: “They will be ready in case there will be good opportunities; midfielder and winger were two possibilities considered in the summer and still in the potential plans, but it depends on the players.

“I think Arsenal need at least one more midfielder to help Arteta’s rotation, I’d have loved to see Youri Tielemans there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need more reinforcements to end this season at the top of the league table.

Being in that position now is an overachievement, and it requires work to maintain it.

We trust Mikel Arteta to continue leading the team towards even more success, but we must back him in the transfer market.

