Romano reveals when Tierney’s future will be clarified

Kieran Tierney has attracted transfer attention from both Real Sociedad and Celtic, with Real Sociedad emerging as the more prominent suitor.

It appears that the defender has been deemed surplus to requirements at Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta has positioned him lower in the left-back hierarchy compared to Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tierney’s absence from Arsenal’s recent victory over Nottingham Forest only seems to solidify the notion that his departure from the Emirates is likely.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the final verdict on Tierney’s future remains uncertain. Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano has disclosed that a decision regarding Tierney’s next move is anticipated to be made public in the near future, shedding light on the timeline for resolving this transfer saga.

He writes in his column on Caught Offside:

“The future of Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney remains up in the air but I do know that Real Sociedad are keen to bring him to Spain as part of a loan move, but Arsenal at the moment insist on a permanent transfer.

“The player is open to leaving Arsenal but there is no clarity yet on other clubs making official moves for the left-back. I think next week it will be clear who wants to sign Tierney from Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney’s future needs to be decided soon so we can move on with the rest of the players that are staying at the club.

We can understand why the Scotsman wants to leave as he is one player who deserves game time but will not get it if he stays at the Emirates.