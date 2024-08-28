Romano reveals why Merino to Arsenal makes sense and compares him to Ugarte

Fabrizio Romano has had a busy summer and reported on two midfielders moving to Premier League giants this week.

The transfer insider was one of the individuals who first broke the news about Arsenal’s interest in Mikel Merino.

He was also in the know about Manchester United’s move for Manuel Ugarte. Merino is now an Arsenal player and Ugarte is completing his transfer to Manchester United.

Both midfielders are high-profile arrivals to the Premier League, and fans have been quick to compare them.

As usual, there is already a debate about which is better and which of them will have the most impact in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal fans are sure they have the real deal, but United supporters also believe Ugarte cannot be compared to anyone else.

Romano has now weighed in on the debate and said exclusively on Caught Offside:

“Some fans have been asking me about these two deals and for a comparison on who’s getting the better midfielder.

“Still, they are completely different players in my opinion, I’d say it’s impossible to compare. However, I feel these are both excellent moves – Merino is perfect for what Arsenal needed as he brings balance and quality.

“Man United needed a player with Ugarte’s skills and they only only wanted him, he was the priority number one since June.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino suits our style, and if he meets expectations, he will take our game to the next level, which is the most important thing.